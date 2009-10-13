Mark Zuckerberg: Why I Stayed Facebook CEO Even Though Many People Thought I Should Quit

Sponsored by:
Most entrepreneurs eventually step down and hand their companies over to professional CEOs, often at the insistence of their investors.
Mark Zuckerberg hasn’t done that.
Why not?
Because he’s following a different model, one that has worked extremely well in the technology industry. In this model, the founder remains CEO of the company and surrounds himself or herself with a strong executive team. In these clips, Mark explains why he has chosen this course.
We interviewed Mark Zuckerberg as part of our video series on Innovation, sponsored by Mercedes-Benz. The clips from the interview below cover some of Zuckerberg’s thoughts on running Facebook :
- Why I Decided To Remain CEO Of Facebook When Many Entrepreneurs Step Aside
- We’ve Made A Ton Of Mistakes…Fortunately, We’ve Gotten The Important Stuff Right
- The Three Keys To Facebook’s Success
See Zuckerberg’s
Full Interview: HERE >
Produced by Bright Red Pixels.
