Mark Zuckerberg: Why I Stayed Facebook CEO Even Though Many People Thought I Should Quit

Henry Blodget

Most entrepreneurs eventually step down and hand their companies over to professional CEOs, often at the insistence of their investors.

Mark Zuckerberg hasn’t done that.

Why not?

Because he’s following a different model, one that has worked extremely well in the technology industry.  In this model, the founder remains CEO of the company and surrounds himself or herself with a strong executive team.  In these clips, Mark explains why he has chosen this course.

We interviewed Mark Zuckerberg as part of our video series on Innovation. The clips from the interview below cover some of Zuckerberg's thoughts on running Facebook:

