Mark Zuckerberg: The Man Behind The Company

Remember those dorm-room conversations you had in college?



I sort of do.

I don’t remember what they were about, exactly, but I can say with some certainty is that they weren’t about hatching plans to drop out and build a company with 300 million users in five years.

Well, it turns out Mark Zuckerberg’s dorm-room conversations weren’t about those things, either. Nevertheless, Mark’s conversations inspired him to build a little “project” that soon morphed into Facebook.

(By the way, Mark’s mum wasn’t crazy about his decision to quit Harvard. Presumably she’s happy now…)

We interviewed Mark Zuckerberg as part of our video series on Innovation, sponsored by Mercedes-Benz. The clips from the interview below cover Zuckerberg’s journey from a dorm room to the top of Silicon Valley:

What I Was Doing In My Dorm Room Before I Founded Facebook

Why I Dropped Out And Moved To The Valley

Mark Zuckerberg’s Three Keys To Personal Success

