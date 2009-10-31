Your Government, Hard At Work

Public service is such a bore:



Reader Johnny Ventura explains:

House Minority Leader Lawrence F. Cafero Jr., R-Norwalk, pictured standing, far right, speaks while colleagues,Rep. Barbara Lambert, D-Milford and Rep. Jack F. Hennessy, D-Bridgeport, play solitaire Monday night as the House convened to vote on a new budget. (AP)

The guy sitting in the row in front of these two… he’s on Facebook, and the guy behind Hennessy is checking out the baseball scores.

These are the folks that can’t get the budget out by Oct. 1, Seriously!!!

