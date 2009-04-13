Yahoo Spikes Over $14 On Microsoft Deal Talks

The market likes the idea of a Yahoo-Microsoft search-ad partnership–as it should.



Yahoo is barely clinging to a viable search business, and Microsoft’s is so small as to be irrelevant. Put the two together, though, and they’ll have nearly 30% of the US market. That, finally, is a viable alternative for advertisers.

Yahoo, meanwhile, is still the big-dog in display ads. Better for Yahoo to focus on those ads and let Microsoft worry about competing with Google’s engineering team on search algorithms.

A search-ad deal would help Yahoo’s bottom line, by allowing it to save engineering costs. It would also allow it to refocus the rest of its business. So what’s not to love?

