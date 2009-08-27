Yahoo, PLEASE Ditch The Awful New Home Page Popups

It used to be a joy to visit Yahoo.com. The site was clean, fast, and simple–a bunch of links and sections that were easy and inviting to click on. It had been that way for 15 years.



But a few weeks ago, Yahoo launched a much-ballyhooed new home page. And now visiting Yahoo.com is as pleasurable as being swarmed by a pack of flies.

Why?

Because of the pop-ups embedded in the section links on the left. Scroll over those while preparing to click, and the home page bombards you with huge ads telling you to customise the page to meet your needs.

Perhaps this is supposed to be helpful: customise the page to meet your needs! Perhaps it’s a future revenue opportunity: We’ll hit all those customisation choices up for future slotting fees.

But either way…

I DON’T WANT TO customise THE PAGE TO MEET MY NEEDS!

I already have MyYahoo customised to meet my needs. If I wanted to customise Yahoo.com to meet my needs I’d have done so one of the first 300 times I visited it. Hasn’t Yahoo figured that out by now?

Yes, I’m one of those (majority) of consumers who are too lazy to set the clock on their VCRs, so the numbers are always flashing at me. Maybe there are some people in the world who reset those clocks every time the power goes out, but I’m never going to be one of them. And from the number of houses I’ve been in in VCR clocks are flashing, I’m confident I’m in some pretty good company.

At the very least, could Yahoo maybe put a frequency cap on those gigantic customise THIS PAGE NOW ads? I mean, I haven’t customised the page after seeing the ads 300 times, and I have no plans to customise it even if I see them 1000 more times. So why would Yahoo keep alienating me?

Those customise ME! ads are so big, by the way, that they obscure most of the rest of the links on the Yahoo home page. So the whole reason I go to Yahoo.com is often being obliterated.

(In case you aren’t a frequent visitor to Yahoo.com, here’s what appears when you scroll over the section heads. When will the page learn that I don’t want to set up my eBay account?)





Disclosure: Henry Blodget works for Yahoo, as a host of the Finance show TechTicker. He also, for better and worse, still owns some stock in Yahoo. So he hopes his colleagues who love the home-page pop-ups won’t take this the wrong way.

