Yahoo Earnings Preview: Not Completely Crappy

Yahoo (YHOO) will report earnings after the bell. Please join us here for live analysis.



The Q1 results are expected to be crappy, but in line with Wall Street consensus (below). Carol Bartz is also expected to announce that she’s firing a few hundred people.

Yahoo’s stock appears to have turned the corner, and hopefully Carol will be inspiring enough to keep the momentum going. We don’t expect to hear any details about the Microsoft deal, but we doubt that will take much longer to consummate.

We’ll be analysing the results and conference call live here beginning just after 4PM ET. Please join us!

Consensus

Gross Revenue: $1.65 billion

Net Revenue: $1.2 billion

EBITDA: $400M

GAAP EPS: $0.08

