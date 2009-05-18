Search Engine Wolfram Alpha Launches With Big Dreams And No Chance

Another next-generation search engine launches. It looks more differentiated than the much-ado-about-nothing known as Cuil, but that’s not saying much.



Our prediction: Wolfram Alpha (terrible name) will see a nice spike in traffic for a few days, then it will disappear unnoticed along with all the other “next-generation” search engines.

Why?

Because search isn’t broken. It can be improved, yes, and companies like Wolfram Alpha will show Google how to improve it. But no search engine we’ve seen, including this one, comes close to making the quantum leap in performance required to get real volumes of Internet users to switch.

Wolfram|Alpha Officially Launches

World’s First Computational Knowledge Engine Is One of the Most

Eagerly Anticipated International Product Launches of 2009

Champaign, IL, May 18, 2009–Wolfram Alpha LLC today announced

the general availability of Wolfram|Alpha, the world’s first

computational knowledge engine, offered for free on the web.

Wolfram|Alpha draws on scientist Stephen Wolfram’s groundbreaking

work on Mathematica, the world’s leading technical computing

software platform, and on the discoveries he published in his

paradigm-shifting book, “A New Kind of Science.” Over 200,000

people from throughout the world have contacted the company to

learn more about Wolfram|Alpha since news of the service first

surfaced broadly in March.

The long-term goal of Wolfram|Alpha is to make all systematic

knowledge immediately computable and accessible to everyone.

Wolfram|Alpha draws on multiple terabytes of curated data and

synthesizes it into entirely new combinations and presentations.

The service answers questions, solves equations, cross-references

data types, projects future behaviours, and more. Wolfram|Alpha’s

examples pages and gallery show a few of the many uses of this

new technology.

“50 years ago,” said Stephen Wolfram, the founder and CEO of

Wolfram Research, “when computers were young, people assumed that

they’d be able to ask a computer any factual question, and have

it compute the answer. I’m happy to say that we’ve successfully

built a system that delivers knowledge from a simple input field,

giving access to a huge system, with trillions of pieces of

curated data and millions of lines of algorithms. Wolfram|Alpha

signals a new paradigm for using computers and the web.”

Four Pillars of Wolfram|Alpha

Wolfram|Alpha is made up of four main “pillars” or components:

* Curated Data. Wolfram|Alpha contains terabytes of factual data

covering a wide range of fields. Teams of subject-matter experts

and researchers collect and curate data, transforming it into

computable forms that can be understood and operated on by

computer algorithms.

* Dynamic Computation. When Wolfram|Alpha receives a user query,

it extracts the relevant facts from its stored computable data

and then applies a collection of tens of thousands of algorithms,

creating and synthesizing new relevant knowledge.

* Intuitive Language Understanding. To allow Wolfram|Alpha to

understand inputs entered in everyday language, its developers

examine the ways people express ideas within fields and subject

matters and continually refine algorithms that automatically

recognise these patterns.

* Computational Aesthetics. Wolfram|Alpha also represents a new

approach to user-interface design. The service takes user inputs

and builds a customised page of clearly and usefully presented

computed knowledge.

Wolfram|Alpha has been entirely developed and deployed using

Wolfram Research Inc’s Mathematica technology. Wolfram|Alpha

contains nearly six million lines of Mathematica code, authored

and maintained in Wolfram Workbench. In its launch configuration,

Wolfram|Alpha is running Mathematica on about 10,000 processor

cores distributed among five colocation facilities, using

gridMathematica-based parallelism. And every query that comes

into the system is served with webMathematica.

“Wolfram|Alpha is an extremely powerful way of harnessing the

world’s knowledge. Now, anyone with web access can tap into that

knowledge to find relevant information and discover new

insights,” said Theodore grey, co-founder of Wolfram Research.

The Wolfram|Alpha launch process has been broadcast live on

Justin.tv and documented on the Wolfram|Alpha blog and on its

Twitter and Facebook accounts. The site first went live for

testing on Friday, May 15, 2009, and has been rigorously tested

and further performance-tuned since then in preparation for

today’s official launch.

Key Partnerships with Dell, Inc. and R Systems NA, inc.

Powering Wolfram|Alpha’s computational knowledge engine required

highly-specialised servers and compute clusters. An innovative

approach helped speed deployment, lower total cost of ownership,

and reduce the environmental impact of the system’s compute

clouds.

Dell’s Data centre Solutions (DCS) Division worked with R Systems

NA, inc., Wolfram|Alpha’s data-centre hosting partner, to

identify the right customised cloud computing solution and tune

it to R Systems’ facility, operating processes, and application

workload.

“Since Dell created DCS in 2007, we have championed the early

adopters at the leading edge of areas like search, service

provider, and cloud-computing spaces. Today’s launch of

Wolfram|Alpha is significant for both the technology community

and to Dell,” said Forrest Norrod, vice president and general

manager of Dell’s Data centre Solutions Division. “It is

incredible to see the outcome of Dell’s strategy to work with

customers to design and build an infrastructure fully optimised

for their computing environments.”

Brian Kucic, CEO of R Systems, said, “Working with Wolfram Alpha

LLC on a project like Wolfram|Alpha is exactly what we envisioned

when we started our company. Being engaged with high-performance

computing on a large scale and offering world-class resources to

researchers is our mission. As Wolfram|Alpha expands, we’re

confident that our resources will satisfy its users and their

expectations.”

For more information on Wolfram|Alpha, visit its Media Resources

page at:

http://www.wolframalpha.com/media/

About Wolfram Alpha LLC

Wolfram Alpha LLC is a Wolfram Research company.

Wolfram|Alpha’s long-term goal is to make all systematic

knowledge immediately computable and accessible to everyone. The

company aims to collect and curate all objective data; implement

every known model, method, and algorithm; and make it possible to

compute whatever can be computed about anything.

Wolfram|Alpha builds on the achievements of science and other

systematizations of knowledge to provide a single source that can

be relied on by everyone for definitive answers to factual

queries.

About Wolfram Research

Wolfram Research, Inc. is a powerhouse in technical innovation

and pursues a long-term vision to develop the science,

technology, and tools to make computation an ever-more-potent

force in today’s and tomorrow’s world.

With Mathematica 7, Wolfram Research delivered powerful new

capabilities, including image processing, parallel

high-performance computing, and new on-demand data–making the

software more relevant than ever to everyone from leading

researchers to students and other users. Wolfram Research

sponsors the world’s largest free network of technical

information websites, including MathWorld–the #1 website devoted

to mathematics–and the Wolfram Demonstrations Project.

Wolfram Research was founded in 1987 by Stephen Wolfram, who

continues to lead the company today. The company is headquartered

in the United States, with offices in Europe and Asia. For more

information, visit http://www.wolfram.com.

About Stephen Wolfram

Stephen Wolfram is a distinguished scientist, inventor, author,

and business leader. He is the creator of Mathematica, the author

of “A New Kind of Science,” the creator of Wolfram|Alpha, and the

founder and CEO of Wolfram Research.

Wolfram has been president and CEO of Wolfram Research since its

founding in 1987. In addition to his business leadership, Wolfram

is deeply involved in the development of the company’s

technology, and continues to be personally responsible for

overseeing all aspects of the functional design of the core

Mathematica system as well as Wolfram|Alpha.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.