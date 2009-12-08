WIN FOUNDERS CLUB SCHWAG! Ask NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg A Smart Question About Entrepreneurship

Founders Club is holding one of its super-schmoozy events for New York digerati tomorrow night. This one will be at the New York Stock Exchange, and Mayor Mike Bloomberg–New York’s most successful digital entrepreneur–will be dropping by.



As usual, Founders Club will be handing out some excellent schwag (see below). Founders Club founders Dan Allen and Dina Kaplan (above right) have graciously offered to send gift boxes to five sharp SAI readers.

How can you win one?

Enter a smart question about entrepreneurship for Mayor Mike Bloomberg in the comments below. The five best questions (in our judgement) will win Founder’s Club schwag gift boxes containing the following:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.