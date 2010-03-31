Wimpy Analysts Refuse To Predict How Many iPads Apple Will Sell This Weekend

Apple analyst on lunch break.

A gold star for Gene Munster of Piper Jaffray, who predicts that Apple will sell



200,000

iPads this weekend.

And a big Bronx Cheer for Shaw Wu, Katy Huberty, Andy Hargreaves, and all the other wimpy analysts who refuse to stick their necks out.

(What fun is that, folks? As one of my old bosses was fond of saying, equity research is about perpetual public humiliation. So get cracking!)

Via Connie Guglielmo of Bloomberg.

(And, to be fair, Toni Saconnaghi of Bernstein puts the number between 300,000-400,000, which suggests that Munster’s doing his usual lowball-WOW-UPSIDE!-routine.)

