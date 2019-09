Earlier this week, we passed on the Toronto Sun’s report that William Shatner had made $600 million from Priceline stock awarded to him as compensation for pitching the company.



Shatner has now denied this on Twitter, complaining that the report had brought relatives out of the woodwork.

Ah, well. Still not a bad gig.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.