Why The V-Shaped Recovery Thesis Is Wrong

Given the trajectory of the stock-market recovery and the likelihood that stocks are already about 20% overvalued, it seems safe to assume that the market is (nearly) discounting a V-shaped recovery.



If we don’t get a V-shaped recovery, therefore, the market is likely to be disappointed.

In a recent presentation, Northern Trust economist Paul Kasriel made a persuasive case as to why the economy will continue to struggle for a while.

Here are Paul’s key points:

Consumer spending will not recover strongly because consumers are struggling to rebuild their own wealth

The financial system is still not lending aggressively and won’t until it repairs its own balance sheets

The unemployment rate will keep rising until the middle of next year, peaking at 10.5%

The Fed’s “money printing” is not CURRENTLY inflationary, but it has the potential to be if the Fed doesn’t handle the recovery right

Here are the key slides >

