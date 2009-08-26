Why Kids Hate Twitter

Yesterday, we reported a Silicon Valley VC’s prognosis for Twitter:



“Twitter had better sell out before it’s too late. Young people don’t like Twitter. My kids think Twitter’s bullshit.”

This led to a spirited discussion about VCs, the “broadcast-y-ness” of Twitter, and those all-important early-adopter kids.

And now the NYT’s Claire Cain Miller has followed up with a long investigation into why teens hate Twitter–and why the VC’s instinct to trust his kids may be misguided:

Kristen Nagy, an 18-year-old from Sparta, N.J., sends and receives 500 text messages a day. But she never uses Twitter, even though it publishes similar snippets of conversations and observations.

“I just think it’s weird and I don’t feel like everyone needs to know what I’m doing every second of my life,” she said.

Her reluctance to use Twitter, a feeling shared by others in her age group, has not doomed the microblogging service. Just 11 per cent of its users are aged 12 to 17, according to comScore. Instead, Twitter’s unparalleled explosion in popularity has been driven by a decidedly older group. That success has shattered a widely held belief that young people lead the way to popularizing innovations.

