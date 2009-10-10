Why Do Federal Workers Make Twice As Much As Private-Sector Workers?

An interesting detail from John Mauldin’s latest economic note:
The average federal worker makes $75,419 a year, while the average in the private sector is $39,751.
Why is that, exactly? Is it because Federal workers are 80% better than private-sector workers?
And remind us again why, in the interest of cutting the deficit, the government shouldn’t just slash 20% of its budget across the board?
