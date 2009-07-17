Big Healthcare Still Gouging The Crap Out Of You

Contrary to the concerns of those worried about hyperinflation, we’re still mostly mired in deflation.

We would really be struggling with deflation, though, if gas prices hadn’t just spiked…and if the healthcare industry weren’t still jacking up prices a staggering 4%-5% per year.

Doesn’t the healthcare industry understand that everyone’s poor now?

Why do doctors, nurses, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and insurance companies insist on continuing to gouge us? Can’t they at least take a break?

