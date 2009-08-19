Whoa: You Can't Say "Skank" On The Internet

A New York judge has made a decision could revolutionise the world of anonymous blogging and commenting.



Google has been forced by a judge to reveal the identity of a blogger who called the model a “skank.” The model, Liskula Cohen, has sued for defamation, and the judge is allowing the suit to proceed.

Now, we don’t think people should go around calling other people “skanks.” We also think it’s cowardly and offensive to do it anonymously, as this blogger apparently did. And we generally wouldn’t mind seeing fewer anonymous Internet commenters make such obnoxious, offensive asses of themselves.

But how is calling someone a “skank” defamation?

To defame someone, we thought you had to say things about the person that you knew were false. As far as we know, the word “skank” is like the word “slut” or the word “ugly”–a matter of opinion, not fact. Would Google be forced to produce the identity of a blogger who described the model as “ugly”?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.