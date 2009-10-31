White House: We've Created (Or Saved) 650,000 Jobs!

The White House says it has created saved 650,000 jobs!



Of course, that’s about the number of folks that got fired last week. And the net number of jobs that have been lost in the past two months. And it’s a bit of a theoretical number, to say the least.

But now that the White House is being assaulted on all sides by the likes of FOX and Edmunds.com, it’s time to strike back.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Obama White House on Friday said it believed the $787 billion economic stimulus plan approved early this year had saved or created about 650,000 jobs so far.

The stimulus, pushed through the U.S. Congress in February by President Barack Obama‘s Democrats, has been heavily criticised by Republicans because it has done little to stop U.S. unemployment from rising to 9.8 per cent.

The Obama administration has been eager to counter the argument that the stimulus has been ineffective amid a Washington debate over whether a second stimulus might be in order.

