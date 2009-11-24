White House Not Yet Actively Considering Throwing Geithner Under The Bus

Calls for Treasury Secretary Geithner’s resignation reverberated at a Congressional hearing last week.



But the White House is not yet considering sacking him, says James Pethokoukis of Reuters:

[A] new Rasmussen poll finds that 42 per cent of Americans think Geithner has done a “poor” job handling the economy versus 20 per cent who rate him “good or excellent.” And the furor over his handling of the AIG bailout has yanked the competence issue back to the forefront.

So there is little political risk from calling for his resignation, as Representative Peter DeFazio, an Oregon Democrat, and several Republicans have done. But, my sources say, there seems to be little White House appetite at this moment for ousting Geithner, who certainly has no plans of his own for a fast exit. Expect him to stick around until at least November 2010.

Or until the White House really needs to distance itself from the 10% unemployment – record Wall Street bonuses at bailed out firms problem, which Tim does bear some direct responsibility for.





