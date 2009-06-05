White Collar Fugitives Are Too Wimpy To Survive On The Lam

Bloomberg explains why white-collar fugitives like Sam “I jumped off a bridge” Israel and Marcus “My plane windshield imploded” Schrenker either get busted or turn themselves in:

They run out of money

They don’t plan well enough (“I’ll jump out of a plane and run to my hidden motorcyle! But then where will I go?”

They’re too wimpy (Life of padding around on office rugs didn’t teach them how to survive on the streets)

They lose their sense of self (apparently, it’s easier on the ego to be a white-collar exec in prison than an unemployed drifter)

They get featured on America’s Most Wanted.

Mostly, they’re too wimpy: “There are different qualities in white-collar guys than street thugs,” Chapman said. “A criminal’s life has nothing but ups and downs, whereas a white-collar criminal has never seen the dark side, so when he enters that realm, he is lost.”

Read the Bloomberg article >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.