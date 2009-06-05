White Collar Fugitives Are Too Wimpy To Survive On The Lam

Henry Blodget
samisrael

Bloomberg explains why white-collar fugitives like Sam “I jumped off a bridge” Israel and Marcus “My plane windshield imploded” Schrenker either get busted or turn themselves in:

  • They run out of money
  • They don’t plan well enough (“I’ll jump out of a plane and run to my hidden motorcyle!  But then where will I go?”
  • They’re too wimpy (Life of padding around on office rugs didn’t teach them how to survive on the streets)
  • They lose their sense of self (apparently, it’s easier on the ego to be a white-collar exec in prison than an unemployed drifter)
  • They get featured on America’s Most Wanted.

Mostly, they’re too wimpy: “There are different qualities in white-collar guys than street thugs,” Chapman said. “A criminal’s life has nothing but ups and downs, whereas a white-collar criminal has never seen the dark side, so when he enters that realm, he is lost.”

Read the Bloomberg article >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.