What's With Microsoft Billionaire Simonyi's Space Obsession?

Charles Simonyi has blasted off for another trip to the International Space Station, bankrolling the Russian space program as he goes.

One $35 million ride on a Soyuz, we understand. But two?

NYT: Under an overcast sky, the Soyuz TMA-14 spacecraft roared to life with a burst of flame and smoke at 7:49 a.m. Eastern time and smoothly climbed away from site 254, the same launch pad used by Yuri Gagarin at the dawn of the space age.

On board were Expedition 19 commander Gennady Padalka, a Russian air force colonel, U.S. flight engineer Michael Barratt, a physician- astronaut, and Charles Simonyi, a Hungarian-born software developer making his second paid visit to the space station.

