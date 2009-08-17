What Will Become Of Alexis Glick When FOX Dumps Her For Imus?

FOX Business continues its advanced negotiations with Imus for a 6am-9am simulcast, Brian Stelter says.



As we’ve noted, this move amounts to giving up on the idea of competing with CNBC and Bloomberg in business TV.

(Imus is popular, but he’s not business.)

So here’s the most important question: If FOX scraps its morning slate, what will become of Alexis Glick and the rest of the expensive crew hired with dreams of killing CNBC?

Some will no doubt be reshuffled to the afternoon so FOX can continue to pretend FOX Business is a business channel. Others might have the good fortune to get caught in a bidding war between a newly reinvigorated Bloomberg and CNBC. And still others, unfortunately, will likely have to start looking for a new gig.

