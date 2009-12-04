What Wall Street Thinks Of AOL And Tim Armstrong

The new AOL and Tim Armstrong held their coming out party for Wall Street in New York yesterday, in a vast roadshow luncheon at the St. Regis.



What did Wall Street think?

Some observations from attendees:

“I was prepared to hate this guy Armstrong–just another dick from Google. But he came across real well.”

“Tim Armstrong’s an impressive guy. The CFO’s an impressive guy.”

They’re all new. Of the top 6 guys it seems like only 1-2 are from AOL.”

“Opening statement: Very confident this will eventually be a growth business. But realistic. Admitted that the maths is daunting. The two highest margin businesses, access and search, are shrinking. He said the new search deal [in 2010] ‘won’t look like the last one.’ That’s spin for saying the new search deal will probably be worth about $500 million a year instead of the current $680 million.”

“Two-thirds of the people in the room were value guys hoping they’d say they’re going to run off the access business for cash. They’re obviously not going to do that.” [TRANSLATION: Many of the investors in the room just want AOL to admit it’s doomed and collect as much cash as possible before going bust.]

“They were obviously not interested in getting people excited about the AOL story. If they’d wanted to get people excited about buying the stock, they could have told a much more exciting story. They were VERY low key. They’re just setting a low bar so they can get their options struck at a really low price.” [MORE CHARITABLY: They understand the benefits of underpromising and overdelivering].

“He talked a lot about structured data. That flew right over my head. What the hell’s structured data? Is that that Patch thing?”

“They said the turnaround will take 2-4 years. He said he don’t expect the turnaround to take one year. But he also said ‘We didn’t come here for 5 years.'”

“Armstrong said the Wall Street Journal got the whole content strategy story wrong. It’s not ‘Robo-content.’ It’s a system that enables human editors and freelancers.”

“He said when he got there they had 24 ad serving systems and 17 content systems… The main message: Baboons built all this crap. But now the humans have arrived.”

That’s about as good a reaction as one could hope for. Well done, Tim!

