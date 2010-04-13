What In God's Name Is Microsoft Thinking With These New Phones?

Microsoft held a huge shindig today to introduce two new phones (called “Kin“).



The new phones:

Are not based on Microsoft’s new Windows Mobile software

Do not allow third-party apps to be built on them

Are aimed at “young people” (who, as far as we can tell, have phones coming out of their ears)

emphasise “social networking” (which was cool circa 2004).

We don’t mean to rude, but what on earth is Microsoft thinking here?

Has Microsoft not watched Palm introduce a wildly critically acclaimed phone (which these aren’t) and then just flame out because the world doesn’t need yet another smartphone?

Doesn’t Microsoft want to give itself some semblance of a chance in the smartphone market by putting all its weight behind ONE kind of phone (the kind that runs the new Windows mobile it’s releasing at the end of the year)?

Doesn’t Microsoft understand how confusing all these phone and software announcements are to people who might want to buy phones or phone software from Microsoft?

We really just don’t get it.

We don’t want to pre-judge, though! And we’re weren’t at today’s presentation.

So if someone from Microsoft wants to explain it to us, we’re all ears.

