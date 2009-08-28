"We're Going Right Back Into The Tank"

We had Howard Davidowitz on TechTicker yesterday. Don’t miss this one…



Heesun Wee, TechTicker: When retail expert and all-around economy watcher Howard Davidowitz appeared on Tech Ticker in February declaring the worst was yet to come for the U.S. economy and that Americans’ standard of living has changed permanently, our comment boards lit up.

But surely with the latest rally off the March lows, bearish Davidowitz is more bullish, right? Not a chance. Look at your financial history books.

Two of the biggest rallies of more than 40 per cent occurred during the Great Depression, says Davidowitz of Davidowitz & Associates,a retail consulting and investment banking firm. “People were sucked in and ultimately were destroyed,” he says. It’s a warning to today’s investors, who are hoping to extend the rally.

Don’t get Davidowitz started on the economy or fundamentals. “Barack Obama’s numbers have all gone mad,” Davidowitz says. The Obama administration recently announced the U.S. budget deficit will be $9 trillion during the next decade; $2 trillion higher than the original forecast.

And, the proposed price tag for health-care reform? “Minimum $3 trillion,” Davidowitz says. “One trillion? Are you kidding?”

Stimulus binges? Roller coaster equity performance over years? Stubborn consumers holding out for sales as deflationary pressures loom over the recovery? Sounds like the U.S. economy is turning Japanese, Davidowitz says.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.