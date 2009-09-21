We Need 230 New Nuclear Plants To Power Our Gadgets

Our flat-screen TVs, computers, smartphones, and game consoles are sucking down so much electricity that we’re going to need to build 230 new nuclear energy plants just to power them, says the International Energy Agency (via Kate Galbraith in the NYT).



Either that or 560 coal-fired plants.

Either that or we figure out a way to make the things more efficient.

Either that or…electricity will get a lot more expensive! That will do WONDERS for the global economy.

