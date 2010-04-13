We Declare War On Crappy Comments!

Photo: www.besthike.wordpress.com

We are are thrilled to have such a smart, vocal, and engaged community at Business Insider. We’re also sick of wading through dozens of dreck comments to find the funny, valuable ones.So we’re declaring war on crappy comments!



Henceforth, we are booting to “The Bleachers” all comments that we aren’t glad we took the time to read. This includes:

Off-topic rants

Gratuitous personal attacks on us or other readers (especially if not funny)

Stupid, unhelpful, un-funny and/or uninteresting remarks

Importantly, the comments we LIKE aren’t just long essays on the topic at hand. They include short, funny asides, intelligent disses, and clever remarks. But the rest are getting tossed.

We have also been appalled to see some hate-speech in the comments from time to time. We now have an “offensive” flag to help you alert us to this, and we would be grateful if you would use it. We’re going to have a zero tolerance policy on this. If we decide your comment is racist, religion-ist, or loathesome in some other way, we’re going to delete the comment and BAN YOUR IP.

We will lightly moderate comments for several hours after we publish a post. After that, we’ll leave it to our readers to let us know when morons or haters descend. This will very much be a community project, so we’re grateful in advance for your help.

Thanks!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.