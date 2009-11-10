Was Apple Seriously Bidding For AdMob? Why?

Last week, we heard that Apple was sniffing around AdMob, which just sold to Google for $750 million. We ridiculed this idea.

Today, we heard that the reason Google had to fork over such a huge pile of money for AdMob was that Apple was also trying to buy the company.

We remain mystified as to why Apple would want to buy AdMob, because we just can’t envision Apple ever wanting to have ad salespeople (or otherwise go into the ad business). But where there’s smoke there’s often fire.

So we’ll include our exchange with our industry source and throw the questions open to you:

CONNECTED INDUSTRY GUY: I am hearing GOOG bought AdMob to keep it away from AAPL who was competitively bidding. I know it sounds strange that AAPL would bid for an ad network, but I am told AdMob has 80% of in-app advertising on iPhone.

SAI: Thanks. Very interesting. We heard that last week. Just doesn’t make sense to me that Apple would want to go into the ad business. Maybe they view it the same way they view apps–help with distribution and take a cut. But Apple having ad sales people? Just does not compute. Does it for you?

CONNECTED INDUSTRY GUY: I totally agree that Apple would not want to go into the ad biz. But I think they are thinking more about payments these days and someone else controlling 80% of the “monetization” of post-download iPhone apps is a strategic beach head for them.

And now it’s your turn:

Was Apple competitively bidding for AdMob?

Why would Apple want to go into the ad business?

