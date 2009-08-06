Wait, Where's Our Stimulus?

Yesterday, we were reminded that the government is writing a check to General Motors for $400 million so GM can develop better car batteries.



This check wasn’t a loan. It was a “grant.” Another word for “grant,” of course, is “gift.”

The GM news came a few hours before the Senate finally agreed on how best to give car-buyers and car companies $4,500 per new car. These payments aren’t loans, either. They’re gifts.

And that’s cool.

But we pay taxes, too. And we have a thriving little company that is employing lots of Americans and buying lots of stuff and even providing jobs for folks getting fired in the collapse of the traditional media industry.

So, where’s our stimulus?

If government just sends us a check for $20 million, we can create a BOATLOAD of jobs. We can rent lots of space, staving off the collapse of yet another commercial real-estate business. We can buy lots of desks and computers and power-strips and bandwidth. We can produce all sorts of fabulous content that will keep entrepreneurs and executives informed and entertained. We can even save journalism!

So how do we go about getting one of these stimulus things?

By the way, how do you even account for stimulus checks? When, say, a $20 million grant just shows up on your door, where does it go on the balance sheet? Paid-in capital? It’s not debt, but it’s not really equity, either–at least not equity that results in the sale of shares that are then owned by the taxpayer.

We don’t know, but we sure wouldn’t mind finding out.

