Wait, It Seems Like NO ONE Is Using Gowalla*

We got flamed the other day for suggesting that Foursquare was winning the battle to the death between Foursquare and Gowalla — because we counted a lot more Foursquare check-in Tweets in Austin, TX, than Gowalla check-in Tweets when we checked our Twitter feeds.Gowalla investor Chris Sacca said the Twitter phenomenon was mostly the result of default Twitter pushes by Foursquare’s app. Foursquare and Gowalla, Chris says, are running neck and neck.



And we were ready to believe that. But Dennis Crowley, of Foursquare, disputed the spam check-in thing. And the New York Times reported this morning that Foursquare has 500,000 users and Gowalla only 100,000 (Chris says this is a function of bad reporting). And so on.

So we went to the source of Chris’s “Foursquare and Gowalla are neck and neck” argument — a site called Vicarious.ly that tracks check-ins.

And maybe we’re blind, but we’ve watched the little interactive map (very cool, by the way) for a few minutes now, and we haven’t seen a single Gowalla check-in.

So where are all these folks who use Gowalla? Chris?

*UPDATE: The consensus among readers is that Vicariously’s Gowalla feed must be broken.

