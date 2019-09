Vanity Fair’s Vicky Ward follows up her Goldman scoop over the weekend with a bold prediction: Goldman is right, and they’ll fight the fraud lawsuit and win.



Vicky also reports the widespread belief within Goldman that the charge was a completely political action designed to improve the SEC’s pathetic reputation.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.