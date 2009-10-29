Verizon And Motorola Roll Out The Droid

The NYT’s Saul Hansell was there:



At a news conference in New York Wednesday, Verizon Wireless introduced its latest attempt to blunt Apple’s iPhone, the Motorola Droid. And it promised the largest advertising campaign in its history to tout the phone’s advantages.

The Droid, the flagship of Motorola’s attempt to resuscitate its flailing mobile phone business, has a lot to boast about. It is 13.7 millimeters thick, only 1.5 millimeters more than the iPhone, yet it has a slide-out keyboard. Its touchscreen measures 3.7 inches diagonally, versus 3.5 inches for the iPhone. And the Droid boasts more than twice the screen resolution, making for better Web browsing and image display, Motorola said.

Keep reading >

Don’t miss: Motorola Droid First Hands On: It’s A Terminator

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.