US Skier Trashes NBC's Olympics Coverage On Twitter -- And It Gets Automatically Posted To NBC's Web Site

We are pleased to say that NBC covered Lindsey Vonn’s amazing downhill run live today… on its blog.



The network won’t actually show the race until tonight, of course, when everyone knows the results (which most people now do, because the NBC TV network may be the only news organisation on the planet that hasn’t reported them).

Anyway, thanks to Deadspin, we now know that our outrage is shared not only by the folks who keep emailing us to scream in solidarity, but by the US ski team.

US skier Jake Zamansky ridiculed the coverage on Twitter, and NBC’s web site automatically posted the tweet to NBCOlympics.com:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.