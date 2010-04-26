US Fiscal Policy: Unless We Raise Taxes Or Cut Spending, We're Screwed

Here’s the latest from Doug Elmendorf at the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).



Bottom line: Unless we raise taxes or cut spending (or both), we’re screwed.

This afternoon I participated in a panel discussion about “Fiscal Strategies after the Global Crisis” at the International Monetary Fund. My short presentation focused on some familiar themes:

Given current law and certain possible changes to that law that are generally supported by the Administration and many Members of Congress, the budget deficit and debt are on a worrisome path—unsustainable in the long run and posing growing risks even during the next several years.

The following picture shows CBO’s March projections of debt relative to gross domestic product (GDP) under current law (the budget “baseline”) and under an alternative scenario in which the 2001 and 2003 tax cuts are extended and the alternative minimum tax (AMT) is indexed for inflation. The President’s budget would extend most of the 2001 and 2003 tax cuts, index the AMT for inflation, and make a variety of other changes in law. CBO’s projection of the debt under that budget is quite similar to our projection under the alternative scenario shown below. If that debt indeed rises toward 90 per cent of GDP, it would be entering territory that is unfamiliar to us and to most developed countries in recent years.