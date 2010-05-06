University Of Chicago Professor: Housing Wasn't A Bubble

Just when we thought we’d heard everything…



Adjusted for inflation, residential property values were still higher at the end of 2009 than 10 years ago. This fact raises the possibility that at least part of the housing boom was an efficient response to market fundamentals.

Inflation-adjusted housing prices and housing construction boomed from 2000 to 2006 and crashed thereafter. Commentators ranging from President Obama to Federal Reserve Chairman Ben S. Bernanke have described that cycle as a “bubble,” by which they mean that, at least in hindsight, the housing price boom was divorced from market fundamentals.

But maybe there was a good, rational reason for housing prices to increase over the last decade.

