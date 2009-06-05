The Man Who Taught Andrew Ross Sorkin About Unions*

Last week, Andrew Ross Sorkin moderated a Bloomberg panel featuring Jack Welch, Austan Goolsbee, Joe Stiglitz, et al. As usual, he did a superb job (the guy’s a rock star).



This week, however, Sorkin has gotten himself in hot water.

How?

By paraphrasing something Welch said on the panel…and by not getting it quite right.

Here’s Welch on the panel:

[G]ive me a highly successful, unionized American industry.

Here’s Sorkin on MSNBC’s Morning Joe:

Name a successful unionized company.

Whoops!

It’s a lot easier to name a “successful unionized company” than a “highly successful unionized American industry.”

Which (partially) explains why Jack Welch isn’t backpedalling the way Andrew is. That and the fact that Welch doesn’t write for the (heavily unionized) New York Times.

See Also: Welch: Here’s Why Unions Wreck The Economy

UPDATE: TPM asked Andrew about the Welch-channeling yesterday:

Regarding the similarity between the question he posed the hosts of Morning Joe and a question former General Electric CEO Jack Welch posed to economist Joseph Stiglitz during a panel discussion Sorkin moderated, he said, “I’m afraid to say I hadn’t remembered it until you sent me your post.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.