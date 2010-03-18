Umair Haque: I'm Sorry I Blew The SXSW Keynote Interview With Ev Williams

Photo: blogs.hbr.org

A few days ago, Twitter exploded with the jeers of audience members furious about a stupefying keynote interview at SXSW. We weren’t there, but we heard the screams on Twitter.In any event, the much-clobbered interviewer, Umair Haque, has responded.



So, how was your week? Mine’s been interesting. In case you haven’t heard, I interviewed Twitter CEO Evan Williams at the keynote at this year’s South By Southwest (SXSW) Interactive Conference on Monday in Austin, Texas.

In short, the Twitterati in the audience thought our hour-long chat was about as interesting as watching a pair of grandmothers play Canasta. I’ll be the first to admit to being a bit green as an interviewer, and entirely new to SXSW. Maybe, in hindsight, I should have monitored Twitter on my laptop from the stage so I could have adjusted our conversation… especially in front of a raucous audience not known for leniency. In any case, I apologise to the SXSW community that our conversation didn’t live up to the significant pre-event hype.

In Umair’s defence, an hour is just a tremendously long time for a chat like this. It should have been 45 minutes, max, and opened up to audience Q&A within 30 minutes.

