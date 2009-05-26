Uh Oh: Texting Turns You Into A Dumb, Tense Zombie With Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

The New York Times panics about a scary new trend:

NYT: American teenagers sent and received an average of 2,272 text messages per month in the fourth quarter of 2008… — almost 80 messages a day, more than double the average of a year earlier.

The phenomenon is beginning to worry physicians and psychologists, who say it is leading to anxiety, distraction in school, falling grades, repetitive stress injury and sleep deprivation.

Keep reading >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.