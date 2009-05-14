Uh Oh: No New iPhone Or Steve Jobs At Apple's WWDC

Anticipation was building that Apple would launch the sexy new iPhone at its worldwide developers’ conference in early June. Some had also hoped that God would reappear at the event and send the audience and Apple’s stock to cloud nine.



Alas, it seems heaven will wait.

Update: Another take from SAI’s Dan Frommer: Maybe a new iPhone is on the way.

Earlier:

Piper’s Gene Munster:

WWDC Keynote Will Be Delivered By Phil Schiller; Jobs Likely Absent.

Earlier today (5/13) Apple announced that Phil Schiller, not Steve Jobs, will deliver the keynote for the WWDC event on 6/8. This is

consistent with our expectations as well as Apple’s indications that

Steve Jobs is still planning on returning to the company “at the end

of June” (emphasis added). In order for Jobs to deliver the keynote on

6/8, he would likely begin preparations well before his intended

return date.



What We Expect To See (And Not See) At WWDC; No New iPhones. As

indicated in today’s press release, we believe Apple will focus on the

new version of Mac OS X, Snow Leopard at WWDC. While some investors

may be expecting Apple to launch redesigned iPhones at WWDC, we do not

anticipate the launch in early June. Rather, we expect Apple to host a

special event in late June or early July to launch a family of iPhones.

We continue to expect multiple models, possibly a high-end iPhone with

improved specs from the current version and a low-end version with

lower capacity and fewer features along with a reduced pricing plan.

Such a model could also be used in Apple’s launch of the iPhone into

China as soon as the end of summer ’09.



Our Take On Steve Jobs’ Return To Apple. Apple continues to expect the

return of Steve Jobs by the end of June (likely implying after WWDC).

Until then, it appears that day-to-day operations at Apple are running

smoothly. We believe Jobs may return to Apple with a reduced role,

possibly as chairman, with COO Tim Cook assuming the CEO position.

Regardless, we think the transition of leadership during and after

Jobs’ leave of absence will not negatively impact Apple’s business.

SAI’s Apple analyst Dan Frommer, meanwhile, isn’t worried. If Apple launches the new iPhone family and Steve returns “before the end of June,” he says, all will be well.

