Uh-Oh: Apple's New iPhone 3G S Has An Overheating Problem

Anyone who has ever used a MacBook Pro in shorts will be familiar with the unit’s heat problem: Eventually, if you don’t keep moving it around, your legs will get burned.

And now some users report that Apple’s red-hot new iPhone, the 3G S, gets so hot that the heat turns its white plastic back pink:

Wired: Reports are coming in that the new, million-selling iPhone is suffering from overheating issues. The handsets are getting so warm, in fact, that the plastic cases of the white models are discoloring to pink. The picture above is from Ben on the French site Le Journal du Geek.

It’s not just anonymous forum posters, either. Melissa J. Perenson of PC World has a toasty 3GS, too:

And at some point, I became aware the handset had become very hot. Very, very hot — not just on the back, but the entire length of the front face, too. I was using a game, and then later the Web browser for reading the news about Michael Jackson, all over a Wi-Fi connection while plugged in. And in those circumstances, well…toasty doesn’t even describe how surprisingly hot it got. It was too hot to even put the phone against my face. No discoloration to report, though; I have the black handset, and didn’t see any effects.

Given that more than a million 3G S’s have been sold, the problem is presumably not widespread, or there would have been a lot more screaming about it. Which means we’re probably not looking at a recall. Which is good news for Apple shareholders marveling at the stock’s awesome recovery to $140+.

