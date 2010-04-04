Ugh, Typing On The iPad Sounds Horrible

Painful to watch.

In the meantime, we’re going to have to take the word of CBS reporter Larry Magid, who dismisses iPad typing as unacceptable. (Unless one also lugs along a Bluetooth keyboard, which sort of defeats the purpose).

Larry Magid:

I wrote almost this entire column using an iPad, which partially answered my biggest question about the device: Can it replace a laptop PC? So far, the answer is a qualified yes.

As a writer and radio commentator, I wanted to see if I could use this device for my work. I knew that the screen would be big enough and that the processor would be adequate for word processing, but I wasn’t sure about the software or the ability to type on the device. Sure, the onscreen keyboard is bigger than what you get with an iPhone or iPod Touch, but it’s still not adequate for touch typists who want to use it to write long documents.

Bluetooth Keyboard

Fortunately, Apple thought of that by offering an optional dock and keyboard, but unfortunately that keyboard wasn’t available on launch day. What is available, however, is a $69 Apple Bluetooth keyboard that I’m using to write this review, using Apple’s $9.99 Pages word processing program that I downloaded from the iTunes store.

