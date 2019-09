Another great chart from Doug Short at dshort.com. This one shows the current bear market versus the 1970’s bear market, after adjusting for inflation.



(Basically, just imagine drifting back down to the March low over the next four and a half years. Also note that impressive-looking rally in year 6 and 7…as well as what happened next.)

