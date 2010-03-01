Twitter Rolling Out New Web Site To Kill TweetDeck And Other Third-Party Clients

TechCrunch’s MG Siegler spots an interesting tweet from Twitter engineer Alex Payne.



It seems Twitter’s had enough with other folks taking control of millions of Twitter users (and the money they represent). If Twitter’s new business model is based on copying Google with Twitter AdWords, controlling the end-user interface will be very valuable. And this move seems designed to address that.

Specifically, it’s the difference between Google Sites revenue (Google.com), in which Google keeps 100% of the money and Google Network revenue, in which Google has to hand over 50%-80% of the money to a distribution partner.

Here’s MG Siegler:

Twitter appears to be on the verge of some big changes to its website if a tweet that Twitter engineer

sent today is any indication. In fact, the new features may be so good that they could make some people re-examine their use of desktop Twitter clients, apparently. As Payne

:

If you had some of the nifty site features that we Twitter employees have, you might not want to use a desktop client. (You will soon.)

Not surprisingly, that tweet had a few third-party Twitter developers worried.

