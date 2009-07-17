Twitter Plans IPO Or Sale Of Company Next Year

Another fun tidbit from the stolen Twitter docs (which Twitter has disavowed):

In the document below, Twitter discusses the possibility of “engaging” investment bank Morgan Stanley.

Note the “proposed relationship” bullet below:

“Engaged for a year and a half… then use [Morgan Stanley] for the transaction.”

What transaction would that be?

Well, you don’t plan to buy companies that far in advance. So we’d bet “the transaction” is either:

An IPO

A sale of the company

Does Twitter know which at this point? No. And they shouldn’t. They should keep their options open.

Notes from another meeting, titled “What do we want to be when we grow,” suggest that that’s what they’re doing (the documents are posted on TechCrunch).

