Twitter May Start Suing Companies That Use The Word "Tweet"

TechCrunch dug up an interesting email in which a Twitter API team support person asked a developer to stop using the word “tweet”:

Hi, Twitter, Inc is uncomfortable with the use of the word Tweet (our trademark) and the similarity in your UI and our own. How can we go about having you change your UI to better differentiate your offering from our own? Thanks,

So will Ev, Biz, and the boys start suing TweetDeck, et al, for using the word “Tweet” now?

Let it go, folks, let it go. When you reach for a “Kleenex” or hunt for a “Xerox machine,” you’re helping those brands stay front and centre. One of the reasons Twitter is so popular is because companies like TweetDeck make it better. And a couple of years ago, we recall, you couldn’t even decide whether those little 140 character messages should be called “tweets,” “twitters,” or God forbid, “twits.”

So don’t start suddenly taking yourselves too seriously…

