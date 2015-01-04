Watch Henry Blodget Freak Out When He Tries Oculus Rift And Looks Down From A Virtual Skyscraper

Nine months after Facebook bought Oculus VR for $US2 billion, the virtual-reality startup is taking its latest device on tour.

Oculus CEO Brendan Iribe brought the Oculus Rift “Crescent Bay” prototype to the Ignition 2014 event, where a handful of Business Insider reporters got to demo it. Business Insider CEO and editor-in-chief Henry Blodget also got in on the action.

Produced by Graham Flanagan. Additional camera by Sara Silverstein.

