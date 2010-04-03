Tom & Jerry's -- Where New York Cool Kids Go To Drink, Text, And Get...Well, You Get The Idea

When’s Dennis Crowley getting here? They told me Dennis Crowley would be here.

Photo: Ben N., Yelp: www.yelp.com

In case you were wondering where to go to serendipitously schmooze with New York’s digital elite, Susan Dominus of the New York Times lets you know.(Of course, now that the NYT has let you know, the place will be overrun, so the cool kids will go somewhere else. But maybe you’ll catch a glimpse of them as they leave.)



Some people want to go to a bar where everybody knows their name. And some people want to go to a bar where no one will judge them if they put their iPhones on the table, compulsively text while chatting and talk social media marketing long after the workday is done.

The go-getting digital crowd gets to have both: Tom & Jerry’s, a bar on Elizabeth Street in NoHo that has a mysterious snack mix, a massive moose head and, most important, flawless cell reception. A kind of Elaine’s for the glittering digital set, the bar, on any given weeknight, plays host to Internet start-up stars and strivers alike, the founders and their fashion-world girlfriends, the bloggers who write about them and the advertising agency kids hoping to capitalise early on their work.

Hugh Dornbush, 31, the founder of omgicu, a celebrity-sighting site, was getting some marketing advice at Tom & Jerry’s on Thursday night from Allison Mooney, 29, the vice president of emerging trends at MobileBehavior, a mobile marketing site. Ms. Mooney was there waiting for her boyfriend, Joe West, a co-founder of Knowmore, a social data management site still in the works. By 9 o’clock, Rachel Sterne, the 26-year-old founder of GroundReport, a citizen journalism site, was sitting at the same big round table near the door, texting her boyfriend, the founder of Livestream. A few seats over, Justin Shaffer, the founder of Hot Potato, a conversation-fostering site that received $1.4 million in venture capital last fall, was pointing out to a friend something he didn’t like in that young man’s application. “Don’t ‘be concerned,’ ” he was saying. “Just fix it.”

Keep reading at NYT >

