Today's Bear Market Now Not As Bad As The Great Crash!

Henry Blodget

We are happy to report, via Doug Short, that today’s bear market is no longer as bad as the Great Crash, as measured by depth-of-decline-over-time.  Thanks to the rally of the past month, we’ve crawled back above the Great Crash trendline.

It’s worth noting, however, that the rip-roaring bull market of the past month does bear an unnerving resemblance to a similar pattern in 1931…before the last leg of the Great Crash took the DOW from down 50% to down 89%.

Visit dshort.com for an interactive version of this chart, as well as a bunch of other cool charts and analyses >

