TIPS: Inflation Is Coming! Inflation Is Coming!

The inflation expectation embedded in TIPS (Treasury Inflation Protected Securities) has jumped in recent weeks after a long slumber.



After jawboning about hyper-inflation for two years, traders may finally be beginning to actually worry about it.

FT: Market expectations for inflation in the US and UK have reached their highest levels since late last year amid growing investor demand for government securities that offer protection from rising prices.

The developments reflect fears that a prolonged period of low overnight rates will spark higher inflation. Last week, the Federal Reserve, Bank of England and European Central Bank indicated that interest rates would remain very low for months to come and played down the risks of inflation.

However, demand for US Treasury inflation-protected securities has accelerated in the past month, reducing supplies of such bonds held by Wall Street dealers to their lowest level in three years, said the Fed.

