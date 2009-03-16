Tim Geithner Needs To Answer For AIG

Of all the outrages and abuses of the past six months, AIG takes the cake. After swallowing $170+ billion of taxpayer money since September, the company was still threatening the country with economic ruin last week if it wasn’t allowed to pay $450 million of bonuses to the executives that blew up the company.



As Americans recover from the shock and disgust of this latest revelation, they will justifiably ask who got us into this mess. The answer, in part, is the same man who has yet to come up with a coherent plan to get us out of it: Tim Geithner.

Six months after the US set a course to get screwed six ways to Sunday by AIG, we still don’t know what the final tab is going to be. All we know is the news gets more sickening every week. It’s time Tim Geithner answered for his role in that.

See Also: Time To Fire Tim Geithner

