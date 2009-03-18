TIM GEITHNER DEATHWATCH

Obama’s Treasury Secretary is in trouble. Yesterday, we heard the first public discussion of a resignation. That theme will likely gain steam over the next few days.

A recap of what everyone is frustrated about:

Geithner approved the AIG bonuses

Geithner forced his boss (Obama) to step in and overrule him (recoup the bonuses)

Geithner arranged the AIG bailout that has since ballooned to $170 billion

Geithner participated in the decision to hide the AIG counterparty bailouts

Geithner still has no coherent plan to fix the banking crisis

Geithner still thinks the problem is “liquidity,” not solvency

Geithner has persuaded no one that he’s the right man for the job

In a normal environment, the country might have time to wait for Tim Geithner to recover from his early missteps. In the current crisis, however, we don’t.

We expect to begin hearing calls for his resignation momentarily.

See Also:

Geithner Caves On AIG Bonuses, Defends AIG CEO Liddy

Geithner “Out Of The Loop,” Resignation Talk Begins

Time To Fire Tim Geithner

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.