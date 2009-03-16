Tim Armstrong To AOLers: Let's Start By Hallucinating Together

Tim Armstrong has sent his first company-wide memo to AOL (and Kara Swisher). How was it? Chipper. Dreamy.



One of Tim’s challenges as AOL CEO will be to break the cycle of disappointment that has plagued the company in recent years. The way to do this is to set reasonable expectations and then deliver on them. Which is why we were a bit startled by Tim’s first sentence about making “AOL and its sister properties the most powerful brands on the Internet.”

From: Tim Armstrong

To: US Employees; Intl Employees

Sent: Friday, March 13, 2009 9:24:54 AM

Subject: Hello AOLers Hello AOLers – I’m really looking forward to seeing you and would love to hear your thoughts and suggestions on how to make AOL and its sister properties the most powerful brands on the Internet. My experience online started with AOL and I’ve followed the progress of the company for many years. From the early days of AIM and ICQ to the modern technology of Platform-A, AOLers are responsible for some of the most important innovations on the Internet. Although others might see challenges at AOL, I see opportunity and people who are passionate about making great products and services for consumers. My thanks to Randy and Ron for the work they’ve done to position AOL for the future. I hope to meet as many of you as possible in Dulles and New York sometime next week, and I look forward with great enthusiasm to starting at AOL in early April. Go AOL. – TA

